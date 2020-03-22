Coronavirus: Punjab decides to call military to tackle emergency

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has decided to summon the military in the province to tackle the situation emerged in the wake of the rising novel coronavirus cases, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to well placed sources, the chief minister of Punjab has completed consultations with provincial chief secretary and other top officials of the province over the matter.

The provincial government has decided to send a request to the federal government for deployment of military troops in the province.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has in a statement said, his government will work to its utmost capability to protect the people of the province.

“The people will not be let unsupported in hard times,” Punjab chief minister vowed.

“The government will use all resources at hand to protect the people,” Buzdar added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Balochistan has also written a letter to the federal government seeking deployment of military troops amid rising number of the novel coronavirus cases in the province.

The provincial government has sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior for deployment of the armed forces.

The letter seeks assistance of the military under Article 245 of the constitution to control the emergency situation caused by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province has sought the military’s help to the civil administration in the serious health emergency.

According to earlier reports, Sindh government has decided to impose a province-wide lockdown over rising tally of coronavirus cases in the province.

According to sources privy to details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took the military leadership into confidence over the decision to lockdown the province.

“The announcement in this regard will be made on Sunday,” they said.

Detailing the planned curbs on movement, the sources said unnecessary outings and bringing vehicles on roads will be barred during the lockdown. However, medical stores and grocery shops will remain open during the restriction period.

Comments

comments