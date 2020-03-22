Coronavirus: Punjab writes letter to Centre, seeks troops deployment

LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Sunday written a letter to the federal government seeking deployment of the military troops in the province under Article 245, ARY News reported.

Secretary Home Department of Punjab has wrote letter to the Federal Ministry of Interior seeking assistance of the military.

The novel coronavirus pandemic being intensified in the province, the letter a copy of which secured by the ARY News, read.

The provincial government seeks immediate deployment of the contingents of armed forces’ for assistance to the civilian set up.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar had consulted with the chief secretary and other concerned officials of the government over calling the military in the province to tackle the situation emerged in the wake of the novel coronavirus cases.

After consultations the provincial government sent a request to the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Balochistan has also written a letter to the federal ministry of interior seeking deployment of military troops amid rising number of the novel coronavirus cases in the province.

The letter seeks assistance of the military under Article 245 of the constitution to control the emergency situation caused by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province has sought the military’s help to the civil administration in the serious health emergency.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced lockdown in the province from 12:00 midnight to tackle the emergency situation.

