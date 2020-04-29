Coronavirus pandemic may reach its peak next month: Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday warned that the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country may reach its peak next month (May), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Wasim Akhtar urged the people to cooperate with the cemetery employees while burying their beloved who died of COVID-19. In view of the prevailing situation, people should not insist for a certain place or area in the graveyards, he added.

The mayor said that being a nation we should show patience and perseverance in dealing with the pandemic.

Earlier today, Sindh had recorded 404 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which was the highest number of infections in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a video statement, he had said that eight more people have died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the number of people who have died from the disease to 100.

He had said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh had reached 5659 while a total of 51,790 tests had been conducted so far, including 3729 done over the past 24 hours.

