Coronavirus can remain infectious for a month on banknotes, phone screens: study

A new study found that the highly contagious novel coronavirus can remain infectious for a month on surfaces including banknotes, mobile phone screens and stainless steel.

According to the details, researchers at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia’s national science agency, found that the coronavirus can survive for up to 28 days on surfaces.

The research, undertaken at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (ACDP) in Geelong, Victoria, found the virus survived better at colder temperatures.

It also found that the virus survived longer on smooth surfaces such as glass and stainless steel compared to surfaces like cotton.

Recent studies have shown that the virus is able to remain infectious in airborne particles for greater than three hours, Mail Online reported.

During the research, the virus was analyzed and re-isolated to determine its survivability rate.

Further experiments were carried out at 30 and 40 degrees Celsius, with survival times decreasing as the temperature increased.

The researchers found that direct sunlight can rapidly inactivate the virus.

These findings show that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, can remain infectious for significantly longer time periods than generally considered possible.

Dr Debbie Eagles, Deputy Director of ACDP, has been working on testing a potential vaccine for the virus. She said that need for ‘good practices such as handwashing’ was reinforced now the virus can remain infectious.

