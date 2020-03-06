EU industries, world’s aviation suffer massive blows amid coronavirus row

BRUSSELS: State of emergency declared as the threat of COVD 19 coronavirus looms large in Europe with cases surging, Belgium confirmed 50 cases on Friday, ARY News reported.

Europe has banned the entry of visitors to the parliament for three weeks after the outbreak has wreaked havoc in Italy leaving hundreds dead and spreading across the continent.

More than 80% of recreational festivities have been postponed by the Belgian authorities giving in to the threat of crowds being more susceptible to the spreading of coronavirus.

The Belgian hoteliers have thus far reported staggering losses worth 10 million Euros with the fear of the virus keeping most travellers at bay.

World aviation has reported monumental losses worth 30 billion dollars to the industry as people have opted against travelling.

Second coronavirus patient surfaced in Saudi Arabia yesterday, 95,000 people have so far been diagnosed with the dangerous virus while 53,000 have been treated and declared fit to walk free.

Deaths caused by the virus have surged to 3286 across the globe while 80 countries have reported positive cases.

Deaths and contraction of the virus have been on the decline in China. 11 people have thus fire succumbed to the coronavirus in America while 130 are still under observation.

87 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the United Kingdom.

