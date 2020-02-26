CHAMAN: The government has taken steps at Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan in order to block possible transmission of novel coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Afghanistan confirmed its first case of the coronavirus in the western province of Herat on Monday, declaring a state of emergency in a territory bordering Iran which itself reported a sharp rise in cases.

District Health Officer (DHO) Chaman has said that a team of doctors and para-medical staff has been posted at Bab-e-Dosti (Gate of Friendship), the border crossing with Afghanistan.

The officials at the border conducting Coronavirus screening test of the people coming from Afghanistan, DHO Dr. Rafique Mengal said. “No person being allowed entry in Pakistan without the screening test,” the health official said.

An ambulance also sent to Chaman border crossing to boost health arrangements, DHO further said.

Moreover, a special ward being arranged at district headquarters hospital Chaman, the official said.

“A team of medical technicians was already deployed at Bab-e-Dosti,” he said. Screening test of coronavirus being conducted in collaboration with the Red Crescent and the PPHI, Dr. Mengal added.

It is to be mentioned here that the authorities have made it compulsory for all passengers entering Pakistan to submit a health declaration form, which will include their contact details and brief travel history, in order to block possible transmission of novel coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, on Feb 25, Pakistan closed its border with Iran after it reported a number of deaths from the deadly disease.

Iran’s government on Wednesday said that 15 people had died nationwide from the coronavirus outbreak, rejecting claims of a much higher death toll by a lawmaker from the city of Qom that has been at the epicenter of the virus in the country.

Comments

comments