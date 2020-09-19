Coronavirus claims seven more lives, infects 645 people in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed seven more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,415.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 645 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 305,031.

As many as 292,044 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 6,572. 35,720 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 645 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

A total of 834 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 103 are on ventilators.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 133,362 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 98,272, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,270, Balochistan 14,138, Islamabad 16,086, Gilgit Baltistan 3,412, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,491.

