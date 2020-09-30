Coronavirus: Sindh decides to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh health department has decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi after surge in the coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the provincial health department has asked deputy commissioners and senior police officials in Karachi to ensure micro smart lockdowns and implementation of SOPs at designated sites.

In a letter, the health department told authorities that it had noticed an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Karachi.

“It is, therefore, requested to deploy police force at designated MSLD sites in consultation with concerned District Health Officers,” the letter read.

On Tuesday, Sindh reported 400 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Murad Ali Shah ln a statement on the COVID-19 situation said that 297 infections were reported in Karachi from a total of 400 cases in Sindh.

The province conducted 10881 diagnostic test in past 24 hours.

Overall 4161 patients of COVID-19, had been admitted at various hospitals in Sindh, the chief minister said.

