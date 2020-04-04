No coronavirus case detected from slum areas in Sindh: Murad Ali Shah  

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that they have not received any coronavirus case from slum areas in the province, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists, the chief minister said all cases have been reported mainly from those who had come back from abroad.

“It will be very difficult to control the virus if it spreads in the slum areas,” he said adding that it was due to the fear of an outbreak that they have taken strict measures to tackle the deadly infection.

He said that their top priority was to lower the damage from the virus as it could only be eliminated if a vaccine was developed internationally to deal with it.

He lauded the religious leaders for extending complete cooperation towards the government in implementing measures to cope up with the situation.

“None of the members of Tablighi Jamaat who contracted coronavirus had come from abroad,” he said.

The chief minister said that even a person was afraid to attend funeral of his brother, showing how the virus has caused widespread fear in the society.

Read More: Another doctor infected with coronavirus at Karachi hospital

He said that the government was already facing shortfall in the revenues and they had a target to receive around Rs 70 billion during the ongoing month of the fiscal year.

“We have received Rs 33 billion during the month,” the chief minister said adding that the province had a salary expense of at least 45 billion.

He said that they were taking decisions after taking all stakeholders into confidence as economy had badly affected from the virus.

Comments

comments