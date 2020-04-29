Railway staffer commits suicide inside quarantine facility in India

A railway staff aged 59 has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday morning in a quarantine facility while waiting for the his COVID-19 report for eight days which resulted negative later in the day.

The deceased man was identified as Om Prakash who was quarantined after being infected with coronavirus in India’s Firozabad district.

Prakash had left behind a suicide note in which he told his elder son to take care of the family and also recover Indian rupee 67,000 which he had kept under his bed at his government accommodation and Rs4,000 in his trousers’ pocket, reported by Indian media.

The man was found hanging in a quarantine facility established inside a Tundla-based private hospital, whereas, seven other railway workers were also admitted there.

The reports stated that the railway employees had contracted coronavirus after coming into contact with infected persons at a private hospital in Agra.

Investigators told media that the reason for Prakash’s suicide was not clear as previous COVID-19 test report was declared inconclusive on April 23.

Some railway officials claimed that the condition of the quarantine facility was poor despite lodging several complaints with the district administration which could be the cause of Prakash’s suicide.

Later, Saifai medical college conducted a test of the deceased and found his sample negative for Covid-19.

