Pakistan’s coronavirus tally mounts to 271,881 with 1,487 new cases

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 1,487 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of cases to 271,887, ARY News reported.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 24 deaths were also reported due to virus in last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,787.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,844,986 coronavirus tests and 23,630 in last 24 hours. 236,596 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,316 patients are still in critical condition.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 117,800 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,691 in Punjab, 32,071 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,550 in Balochistan, 14,821 in Islamabad 1,742 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,012 in Azad Kashmir.

Global virus cases

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 633,711 people across the globe.

At least 15,535,790 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 8,718,700 are now considered recovered.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 144,305 deaths from 4,038,864 cases. At least 1,233,269 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 84,082 deaths from 2,287,475 cases, United Kingdom with 45,554 deaths from 297,146 cases, Mexico with 41,908 deaths from 370,712 cases, and Italy with 35,092 deaths from 245,338 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

Europe overall has 207,118 deaths from 3,026,149 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 176,862 deaths from 4,155,166 infections, the United States and Canada 153,209 deaths from 4,151,349 cases, Asia 55,123 deaths from 2,334,358 cases, Middle East 24,528 deaths from 1,063,196 cases, Africa 16,702 deaths from 790,344 cases, and Oceania 169 deaths from 15,228 cases.

