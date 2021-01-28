ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 tests positivity ratio in the country stands at 4.68pc, as the number of critically ill patients reached to 2,147, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The highest test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Karachi at 13.18 percent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated today.

Province-wise, Sindh recorded Covid-19 positivity ratio at 7.97pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 13.78pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.38pc, Balochistan 3.99pc, Punjab 3.85pc, Islamabad 1.8pc and Gilgit-Baltistan 0.94pc.

The second highest positivity ratio was witnessed in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, which is 11.11pc, while 7.32pc in Peshawar, according to the NCOC statement.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Lahore 5.46pc, Rawalpindi 2.44pc, Faisalabad 3.83pc, Multan 1.49pc, Gujranwala 1.79pc, Bahawalpur 5.34pc, Hyderabad 3.89pc, Swat 2.11pc, Abbottabad 1.67pc, Muzaffarabad 2.22pc and Quetta 0.85pc, according to the figures released by the NCOC.

Overall 277 coronavirus patients have been on ventilators countrywide, including 84 patients in Lahore, 23 in Multan, 07 in Rawalpindi, 88 in Karachi, 35 in Peshawar and 32 in capital city of Islamabad.

Pakistan has recorded 64 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,514 on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 64 more lives and 1,910 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,371 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,147 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases across the country is 33,295.

Comments

comments