CM Murad orders to conduct coronavirus tests in Karachi markets

KARACHI: Taking notice of social distancing violations in several markets, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday ordered to conduct coronavirus tests in Karachi markets, ARY News reported.

CM Murad has issued directives to the Sindh Health Department and authorities in this regard.

“Action will be taken in markets where coronavirus will emerge,” he added.

It may be noted that the Business activities in Sindh, especially in Karachi, resumed on Monday after a 50-day closure due to coronavirus outbreak.

Several shops in the city’s Light House Market were opened around 8:00 in the morning. According to a notification issued by Home department Sindh, the business activities will remain open from 8 to 4 in the city under the SOPs set by the provincial government.

Shopkeepers will be responsible to ensure social distancing between the customers during trading.

Moreover, 537 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 12,017.

CM Murad In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said 11 people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 200.

He said 3,730 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 537 came back positive. He added 68 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,149.

