Coronavirus: Two booked for licking hands and wiping them on supermarket food

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two people after they were spotted on CCTV camera licking their hands before wiping them over meat and fresh produce in a supermarket.

According to the details, two people had entered the Sainsbury’s store in Morecambe on Saturday at around 1.45 p.m. The customers and the supermarket’s staff shocked to see them licking their hands and smearing them on the food items.

Later, the food items worth hundreds of pounds threw away by the store, Mail Online reported.

Taking action on the report lodged by the superstore, the police have arrested the two suspects today. The police released the CCTV footage and said that the store was thoroughly disinfected and the food had to be destroyed.

Police inspector James Martin said, “Anyone could think this sort of behaviour is appropriate or amusing even in normal times is beyond me, but at this time of crisis when many people have been faced with empty shelves in some shops is flabbergasting. It is utterly despicable.”

Comments

comments