UK man jailed for 26 weeks for spitting at, threatening cop to infect with coronavirus

A 40-year-old man in the UK has been jailed for 26 weeks for spitting at a police officer after threatening to infect her with the novel coronavirus.

David Mott, who was found to be drunk, also coughed at police sergeant Linda Haywood when she told him off for breaking social distance rules.

The police officer said: “The utter contempt he showed toward me both as a police officer and a fellow human being disgusts me.”

“We as police officers are here to protect the public and should not be exposed to unnecessary risks in doing so by mindless acts such as Mr Mott displayed,” she added.

Mott was travelling in a taxi with two others when police intercepted them. He then would not back away when challenged by sergeant Haywood.

He confessed to using threatening behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis at Blackburn Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Peter Bardsley said: “He said he wasn’t moving away and if she tried to do anything he would just cough and spit at her.

“He then proceeded to do just that and she was forced to pepper-spray him. She then pushed him away.”

“He was clearly aware that Covid-19 was transmitted by coughing and spitting and put the officer in fear for her personal safety.”

The Crown Prosecution Service has warned that it would prosecute anyone who coughs on emergency services in the current crisis and face up to a year in jail.

