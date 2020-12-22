ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Health working on a specific mechanism for corona vaccination campaign across the country, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The National Immunization Management System has been under the hammer for the vaccination drive with technical assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), sources said.

The National Immunization Management System will be a two-way communication system that will run in collaboration with the Interior and Information Technology ministries, sources at the Ministry of National Health Services said.

The central database of the the modern mechanism will be established at NADRA, according to sources.

The citizens of various age groups will be registered in the database of NADRA and vaccination schedule of different age groups will be prepared in accordance with the database, sources said.

The database authority will send SMS to a citizen according to his or her particulars and the citizen will respond to NADRA with a message with regard to confirmation of the message, according to sources.

NADRA will inform the person about concerned health centre for his or her vaccination after getting confirmation. The details of a citizen will become part of the NADRA record after vaccination, sources further said.

According to sources, ‘Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline’ ‘1166’ will be used during the vaccination drive, through which general public will be informed about the vaccination drive.

The health ministry has also sought cooperation of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for corona vaccination drive in a letter to the Secretary Information Technology seeking a free SMS service for the corona vaccination drive.

Comments

comments