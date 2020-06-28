Coronavirus victim posts haunting message on Facebook days before death

Tommy Macias, 51, from California contracted COVID-19 at a party about two weeks ago and began to show symptoms a week later.

He posted an impassioned message on Facebook, lamenting previously ignoring social distancing and mask-wearing recommendations and expressed guilt for exposing his family.

In his Facebook post, Tommy Macias explained how he ignored social distancing and put his family’s health in danger.

“Because of my stupidity, I put my mom and sisters’ and my family’s health in jeopardy. This has been a very painful experience,” he wrote.

“Hopefully with God’s help, I’ll be able to survive this.”

He was dead less than two days later.

Macias’ niece, Danielle Lopez, told the foreign news outlet that her uncle began showing symptoms he thought were related to having diabetes last Monday but soon realized the situation was far more severe. Macias was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday that returned a positive diagnosis on Thursday.

At least fourteen other party attendees contracted COVID-19 with Macias, according to the Macias family.

