Menace of corruption has swallowed everything in country: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday said that the menace of corruption had swallowed everything in the country.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, Dr Firdous said that the current government was implementing a long term programme to put Pakistan’s economy on the right path.

She further said that shelter homes were being constructed for the homeless people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The past rulers gave priority only to their children and served their personal interests, Dr Firdous said and added that the prime minister was well aware of the problems of the homeless people.

Read More: Firdous accuses opposition of conspiring against govt in ‘the name of Iftar’

Earlier in the day, Reacting to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s scheduled Iftar dinner this Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan accused opposition politicians of conspiring against the incumbent government in “the name of Iftar”.

In a series of tweets, she lamented the politicians who caused problems for the people are busy protecting personal, political and business interests under the garb of Iftar dinners.

Ms Awan said, “They [members of opposition parties] are only worried about their wealth and the future of their progeny.”

