Cosmetics Control Bill 2021 soon to be presented before PA: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Thursday announced that Cosmetics Control Bill 2021 will soon be presented before the provincial assembly, to ensure stern action against the sub-standard cosmetic manufacturers and sellers across the province, ARY News reported.

“No one would be allowed to play with lives of masses for earning money,” Raja Basharat said while chairing a meeting to discuss the bill.

He said that bill is aimed at bringing the production of cosmetics products under the ambit of the law to ensure the health of the masses as several cosmetic products are affecting their lives.

The expected bill will help the authorities to ban hazardous cosmetic items, Raja Basharat said.

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) responsible for checking quality of the cosmetics products, earlier in the month of December, had issued notices to beauty cream and cosmetics manufacturers over serious health concerns and has termed a major health hazard.

