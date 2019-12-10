Counterfeit drugs producing units seized in Lahore

LAHORE: In a crackdown against counterfeit drugs, the officials of Heath Ministry on Tuesday sealed six production units after seizing a huge quantity of fake medicines in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The action was carried out by the teams of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Commission Punjab Rawalpindi chapter. Six production units, which were producing fake medicines under the name of herbal products were unearth in Gulzar Quaid, Lahore.

Secretary Healthcare Commission, Muhammad Usman said syrups, capsules, tables and raw material was recovered in huge quantity. The seized stock worth Rs. 5 million in the market, he continued.

Read more: DRAP launches crackdown against fake, illegal medicines in Islamabad

Earlier on November 8, a major crackdown against counterfeit and illegal medicines had carried out in the federal capital as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) inspectors raided 21 pharmacies, distributors and medical stores in Islamabad on Friday.

Sources had said that five pharmacies and medical stores had been sealed in Islamabad over the violation of DRAP Act for an appropriate storage system and services of pharmacists.

The teams had also recovered 55 illegal and smuggled medicines worth millions.

