Over 50 countries supported Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir: FM Qureshi

GENEVA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that over 50 countries supported Pakistan’s narrative on occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with Turkish media, FM Qureshi said that they would consider the demographic change in occupied Kashmir as genocide.

He said that Kashmiris were fighting for their just right to self determination and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Expressing serious concerns over rising Islamophobia in the world, the foreign minister said that Pakistan, Turkey and Mayas will jointly take up the issue in the United Nations.

He said, “Pakistan and Turkey have been enjoying exemplary friendly relations and both the countries always supported one other in difficult times.” FM Qureshi said that Turkey had also supported Islamabad in OIC’s summit yesterday.

The foreign minister said that they were awaiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Pakistan. He said that bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional security and other issues would be discussed during his visit to Islamabad.

Responding to a question, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan supported Afghan peace process and played mediatory role to resolve the decades old issue. He said that peace should be given a chance in Afghanistan.

