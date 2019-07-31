Country facing shortage of 12.5 million housing units: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday the country is facing a shortage of 12.5 million housing units at present.

Speaking at an event held in connection with signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with regard to the government’s ambitious Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, he said the national kitty has run out of funds owing to loot and plunder in the past.

Under the MoU, the housing project would get financial assistance, the prime minister said, stressing the need for construction of more housing units to meet growing population in the country.

He said, “Most people can’t build their own houses as there is a shortage of 12.5 million housing units in the country at present.”

The housing scheme will begin from Gwadar where fishermen will be provided with low-cost housing units, he announced.

PM Khan said this project will not only help generate employment opportunities but boost the industries associated with construction.

“Constructing five million housing units would be our largest effort,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to financially assist the hard-pressed people in getting their own shelter.

He said the government would launch a one-window operation to facilitate those applying for houses under the project.

