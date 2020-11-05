Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Country attracts $176.8 million foreign investment during July-November

KARACHI: The country attracted US$176.8 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) from July 1 till November 3, 2020, according to latest figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank reported capital outflows of $354.7 million from the country’s stock market. Net FDI was recorded at $326.5 million during July-November, it said.

Treasury bills attracted US$126.7 million worth of foreign investment with $435.6 million outflows during this period. $22.9 million worth of investment was made in Pakistan Investment Bonds.

FDI net outflows were recorded at $790 million during July-November, the State Bank said.

On October 27, the SBP had introduced a new mechanism to enable companies in Pakistan to conveniently remit out disinvestment proceeds to their foreign shareholders.

According to a press release, the goal of this initiative is to make Pakistan a more attractive place for investment by increasing investors’ confidence and support ease of doing business. The new mechanism also incorporates feedback received from investors and other stakeholders.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

Nintendo raises Switch forecast to 24 million units on pandemic gaming boom

Business

Country’s budget deficit soars to Rs484bn

Business

Cement records highest-ever monthly sale in October

Business

Punjab govt dispatches stocks of imported sugar to districts


ARY NEWS URDU