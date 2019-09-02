Country on the path of economic stability: PM

LAHORE: A delegation of Chinese investors from around 100 Chinese companies, mostly from the Shandong province, China called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman BOI Syed Zubair Haider Gilani, SAPM Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and SAPM Naeem ul Haq were present during the meeting.

The investors expressed their eagerness to explore the possibility of investment in diverse sectors of Pakistan, saying the country has huge investment potential in various sectors and that CPEC has further opened new avenues of the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

They expressed their willingness to invest with Small and Medium Enterprises of Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot Triangle.

PM Khan welcomed the Chinese investors and business community and appreciated their willingness to invest in the SME sector of Pakistan.

He said the present government is committed to ensuring ease of doing business for foreign investors, and streamlining the existing regulatory framework for investment to avoid wastage of time and resources for the prospective investors.

The prime minister, assuring the visiting Chinese investors maximum facilitation, said that the country has embarked on the path of economic stability and that the present government is especially focusing on SMEs as it leads to employment generation and poverty alleviation.

He reiterated that the government will make it easier for Chinese companies to capitalize on huge investment potential of Pakistan.

China is our close ally and friend, and it has always been there to support us, the prime minister added.

