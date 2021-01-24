Country’s COVID-19 tests positivity ratio stands at 3.96pc: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide COVID-19 tests positivity ratio stands at 3.96pc, as the number of critically ill patients stands 2,273, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

The highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Hyderabad at 11.57 per cent in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise, Sindh recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio at 10.23, followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir 5.97pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5.25pc, Balochistan 3.52pc, Punjab 2.54pc, Islamabad 1.18pc and Gilgit Baltistan 0.56pc.

The second highest positivity ratio was witnessed in Peshawar, which is 11.29pc, according to the NCOC statement.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Karachi was recorded 10.68pc, Lahore 4.23pc, Bahawalpur 4.46pc, Swat 3.41pc, Faisalabad 3.21pc, Quetta 2.41pc, Mirpur 5.04pc and Muzaffarabad 2.50pc.

Pakistan has recorded as many as 1,594 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day with 48 more fatalities today.

According to the latest update released by the NCOC, 1,594 new cases emerged after 40,285 samples were tested.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 532,412 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 11,295. The total number of recovered patients stands at 486,489.

Thus far, Sindh has reported a total of 240,570 infections, Punjab 153,410, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 65,287, Balochistan 18,736, Islamabad 40,713, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,795, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,901.

