Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Country’s foreign reserves fall to $14.99 billion

SBP

ISLAMABAD: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $14.99 billion after a decline of $1.1million during the week ending on Oct 4, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank’s reserves saw an increase of $16 million to reach $7.75bn.

A breakup of the foreign reserves position is as follows:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan — $7.75bn

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks — $7.23bn

Total liquid foreign reserves — $14.99bn

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Azerbaijan to start direct flights to Pakistan from next year

Business

India’s exports of gems, jewellery fall 6.2% in September

Pakistan

Economic stability govt’s top priority, says PM Imran

Business

TikTok’s acquisition of Musical.ly ‘needs security review’


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close