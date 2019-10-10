Country’s foreign reserves fall to $14.99 billion

ISLAMABAD: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $14.99 billion after a decline of $1.1million during the week ending on Oct 4, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank’s reserves saw an increase of $16 million to reach $7.75bn.

A breakup of the foreign reserves position is as follows:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan — $7.75bn

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks — $7.23bn

Total liquid foreign reserves — $14.99bn

Comments

comments