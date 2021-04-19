Countrywide strike being observed, security on high alert

KARACHI: A countrywide strike is being observed today (Monday) on the call of former chairman Ruet Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb against the Lahore incident.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) across the country including Karachi have put on high alert.

The traders of Karachi have announced to support the peaceful strike and kept their businesses closed, while the flow of traffic in the city is also low as compared to routine.

Sharjeel Goplani, trader leader said all markets of Karachi will remain closed today, while Karachi Electronics Dealers Association has also announced to support the strike.

The former head of the moon-sighting Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on Sunday gave a countrywide strike call against the Lahore incident.

Later the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced their support to the strike call.

Read more: First round of talks with banned TLP remained productive: Sheikh Rasheed

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the first round of negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained productive.

The minister informed that the TLP has released 11 police officials who were made hostage by the activists of the banned outfit and activists who were staging a sit-in in front of Jamia Masjid Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen have also dispersed.

Comments

comments