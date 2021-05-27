Couple builds eco-friendly, luxury home in less than 45 days

A couple in Cheshire has built a luxury and eco-friendly home with an office, concrete flooring, electricity heating, landscaped garden, gymnasium and built-in stairs in less than 45 days.

The couple, 51-year-old Sue Robinson and her partner, has managed to transform the empty rural land into a luxury home that has an office space, gym and impressive interiors in just six weeks after deciding to build a four-bedroom energy-efficient pre-constructed house on the edge of Delamere Forest in 2019.

Outside, there’s an ample terrace with covered deck space and an outdoor sofa that overlooks a landscaped garden with the wilds of Delamere Forest, in the heart of the Cheshire countryside, just beyond it.

The amateur developers had the home designed and built off-site first by engineers, so that the components were easy to put together after being shipped to the site – meaning a roof was on their home in just four days, according to Dailymail UK.

It has Mechanical Ventilation with a Heat Recovery system (MVHRS) which puts fresh filtered air into the home but keeps the energy already used in heating the building.

They cut down the building time by using a timber frame which allowed them to build the house in weeks rather than months. Timber frame is one of the most eco-friendly frame materials with less CO2 emissions than steel or concrete.

The couple sent their plans to a factory where the whole building was designed and built offsite by engineers after consulting an architect with their ideas.

After the house components and building materials were then shipped to the property site, they assembled them using cranes. It took less than four days to complete building the house with a roof fitted and making it water-tight.

Whereas, the rest of the construction – including electrical and heating installation, laying the floors, building stairs, fitting bathroom furniture and tiling, was finished in under six weeks.

The six-week time also includes the final touches with all the painting and decorating of the house done within six weeks too.

The couple has planned to move abroad and put the house on sale. According to the report, it is currently on the market for £825,000 through Purple Bricks.

