Family looking for couple to work on their island– with Rs19mn salary

A wealthy family is recruiting a couple to look after their private island in return for a handsome remuneration of over Rs19 million per annum in Bahamas.

The job opening, that has been listed on Polo & Tweed, says that the successful applicant will be paid anything between Rs15mn-19mn per year along with healthcare, dental benefits, and a work car.

“This really is a once-in-a-lifetime position. So much so that the client laughingly told me that he was tempted to apply for the job himself. Needless to say, we have been inundated with replies since the job went live on our website over the weekend. But we’ve yet to compile a shortlist so we would urge interested couples to send through their CVs without delay,” said Lucy Challenger, founder of domestic recruiter Polo & Tweed.

The couple will be working Monday to Friday, 8 AM-5 AM, with the exception of the odd weekend or late shift work.

The job description reads: “You should be skilled in household management and maintenance, helping with the upkeep of the buildings and working with the other contractors. You should be organized and if you enjoy cooking this is a bonus. One of you may have to perform driving duties such as running errands or picking up guests from the airport etc. Occasionally one of you may be tasked to attend the other property on their own, but typically you will both be in the same residence together.”

According to a report by Metro, the recruiter is already swamped with applications from around the world even though the job was posted only on April 28.

