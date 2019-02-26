Court acquits husband in wife’s killing case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad district and session court on Tuesday acquitted husband in wife’s killing case, giving him the benefit of doubt.

After hearing the arguments of both the defence and prosecution sides, Additional Session Judge Muhammad Jahangir acquitted Muhammad Nabi in a murder case giving him the benefit of doubt.

Shams Colony police had taken Muhammad Nabi into custody over killing his wife in January 2018.

Read More: Court acquits all accused in Sana Cheema murder case

Earlier, a district and sessions court here, on February 15, had acquitted all the accused in the murder case of a Pakistani-Italian woman, Sana Cheema who was allegedly strangled to death by her relatives in the name of honour.

Judge Amir Mukhtar Gondal announced this verdict after hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution sides.

The court exonerated the woman’s father Ghulam Mustafa Cheema, uncle Mazhar Cheema and brother Adnan of murder charges on the benefit of doubt.

