KARACHI: A local court acquitted Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in a case pertaining to firing on police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“You are being acquitted from the case owing to lack of evidence”, the Additional District and Sessions Judge South announced the court decision.

A prosecution witness against Uzair Baloch went hostile during hearing of the case.

The prosecution charged that Uzair and his accomplices were present at Shah Waliullah Road in Nayabad to attack the police. The accused opened fire when an armored carrier of the police reached to the spot. The accused fled from the scene after additional contingent of the police reached to the scene.

Saeed Pathan, an accused of the case, has already been acquitted, while Habib Jan, Wasiullah Lakho and Sajjad Khatri have been at large, police said.

Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in the 15th cases so far, due to lack of the evidence. Around 61 cases of heinous crimes have been registered against him at several police stations of the city.

Uzair Baloch, a key character of Lyari gang war, facing dozens of cases of heinous crimes in the city. He has been acquitted in several cases mostly due to lack of evidence and the prosecution’s inability to substantially prove charges against him.

Comments

comments