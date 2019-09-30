Court extends Ahad Cheema’s judicial remand till October 10

LAHORE: The judicial remand of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema Monday, was extended for 10 days in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

Cheema was presented by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials before Lahore’s NAB court under strict security.

The court by summoning more witnesses in the case adjourned the hearing till October 10.

It may be noted that the court, so far has recorded statements of seven witnesses in the reference against the former DG LDA.

According to anti-graft watchdog, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs600 million and had failed to satisfy the bureau regarding his sources of income.

The properties owned by the ex-DG LDA allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats and houses. The properties were mostly registered in his mother, wife and other relatives’ names.

Cheema was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

NAB had filed a reference against Mr Cheema and five others in June, over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

