Court issues arrest warrants for accused in TDAP corruption case

KARACHI: An anti corruption court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for twenty five businessmen accused in a case related to multi-billion Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) scam.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani skipped today’s court appearance and sought a day exemption, which was granted by the court.

Gilani has been directed to appear before the court on September 28, whereas arrest warrants for Allah Dad, Farhan Junejo, Shahbaz Ali, Noman Ali and others were released by the court.

The Federal Investigation Agency has been directed to present the accused before the court.It may be noted that former prime minister is seeking acquittal in the case.

Read more: Court grants bail to Gillani in TDAP case

Gilani, who remained premier in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government until he was dislodged in a contempt of court case at the hands of the apex court, faces charges of massive corruption in disbursement of trade subsidies.

FIA had registered multiple cases against the former premier and around two dozen officials of the TDAP for their alleged involvement in approval and disbursement of fraudulent trade subsidies of billions of rupees to several fake companies.

Comments

comments