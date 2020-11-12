Court awards jail term, fine to two ex-TMOs over illegal recruitment

SUKKUR: Accountability Court Sukkur on Thursday announced jail sentence and fine for two municipal officers in illegal recruitment reference, ARY News reported.

Accountability court Judge Fareed Anwar Qazi announced the verdict reserved in the illegal recruitment reference against two former TMOs today.

The court awarded 10 years jail sentence and 15 million rupees penalty to former Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Tufail Soomro over his involvement in fake recruitment on 276 vacancies.

The court awarded eight years jail sentence and 10 million rupees fine to another former TMO Waqar Soomro over his role in fake recruitment on 72 vacancies.

Fake recruitment on local council vacancies were made during the period of year 2009 to 2012, according to the case charge sheet.

It is to be mentioned here that there were reports of thousands of persons recruited illegally in Sindh local government department between year 2008-2012.

The Town Municipal Officers (TMOs) later recruited thousands fake employees in different Union Councils, according to reports.

