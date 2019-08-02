Court orders police to present challan into Mureed Abbas killing on August 9

KARACHI: City’s local court on Friday ordered police to present challan into the killing of anchorperson Mureed Abbas on August 9, ARY News reported.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case at the outset of the case’s hearing in the court today, asked the court to grant a week to file challan in the case.

“Challan has been sent to the higher officials for the approval”, he continued.

The court accepting police’s plea granted a week time to police for filing challan in the case and adjourned the hearing until August 9.

On July 9, a suspect, Atif gunned down Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton and is now said to be recuperating from his bullet injuries.

On Thursday, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon had said that Mureed Abbas’ family is receiving threats.

Speaking to media, he had said directives have been issued for provision of protection to the family of the deceased anchorperson.

The Karachi police chief said the police received a complaint about Mureed Abbas’ family receiving threats, after which directions were issued for provision of necessary security to the family.

