Court exempts Pervaiz Ashraf from presence in GEPCO reference hearing

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Wednesday granted exemption to former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from appearing in hearing of the case pertaining to illegal recruitment in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

The court hearing reference against Ashraf and other accused filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court while granting exemption directed all accused to remain present in the next hearing of the case.

The court also issued arrest warrants of two accused on their absence in the hearing.

The judge while expressing resentment over the absence of the accused remarked that on their request the Supreme Court had directed to complete the reference within three months but now they are abstaining from the case hearing.

The court will not allow unnecessary adjournment of the case and it will be completed within fixed time-frame, the court said.

The court summoned two witnesses of the case in the next hearing to record their statements.

Ashraf and seven other defendants facing charges of illegal recruitment in GEPCO and been indicted in the case.

National Accountability Bureau had filed reference against the accused on the charge of making illegal appointments in the electric power company.

They have been accused of hiring 437 employees in the power company by ignoring merit for the posts.

The NAB had filed a reference against the former premier for misusing his authority and violating the rules in hiring 437 employees in Gepco.

