Court exempts Shehbaz Sharif from Ramzan Sugar Mills case hearing

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday exempted former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif from appearing in the hearing and directed him to remain present in the next hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

Accountability Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry adjourned further hearing of the case till August 06.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was present in the hearing.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz submitted a plea of his client seeking exemption from the case hearing today.

The counsel said that his client was infected of coronavirus and has quarantined himself at his home. He could not appear in the court due to symptoms of the disease. “The Lahore High Court has also exempted him from appearing in the case hearing.”

The counsel informed the judge that Shehbaz Sharif’s coronavirus test will be held on July 02, the high court has also demanded his coronavirus test report on July 07.

According to doctors, a coronavirus patient could be declared recuperated after two back up tests, which report the infected person clear of the disease.

The NAB has filed a reference accusing former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others for causing losses to the national exchequer and misusing authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate the sugar mills.

NAB officials say Shahbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10-kilometer-long drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mill owned by his sons. Shehbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.

