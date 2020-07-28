Court extends Hamza Shehbaz’s judicial remand till August 10

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif till August 10 in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

The leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly was not presented in the court due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan presided over proceedings and awarded the accused an extension of 14 days in his judicial remand.

The NAB prosecutor presented a report in the court regarding filing reference against PML-N stalwart.

Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan in the previous hearing had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against Sharif, sooner rather than later.

The court was then adjourned till August 10.

According to the NAB, Hamza Shehbaz is accused of accumulating assets through unfair means and was involved in money laundering through his servants.

Read More: NAB moves SC against Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s bail

It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

On Feb 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means case.

