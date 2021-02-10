Court extends interim bail to Sindh minister other accused in graft probe

KARACHI: An accountability court was informed on Wednesday that an accountability probe against provincial minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and others has been changed into an investigation.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the court about progress in the inquiry against Siyal and others.

The court extended interim bail of Sohail Anwar Siyal, Zafar Siyal and Jameel Soomro till March 31.

“Ghulam Asghar and Bakht Siyal have also been included in the probe,” NAB prosecutor informed the court and sought more time from the court for completion of the investigation against the accused.

The court clubbed petitions of all accused in the case and adjourned the hearing till March 31.

The judge directed the NAB to produce its progress report of the probe in the next hearing of the case.

Sohail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Soomro and other accused were present in the court during the hearing.

The accountability watchdog inquiring into illegal allotment of lands and other charges against the provincial minister and other accused in the graft probe.

