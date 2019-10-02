Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah in drug case

LAHORE: Special court for Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) on Wednesday extended seven days’ judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab leader Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

Former law minister of Punjab Rana Sanaullah was produced before the court in the case hearing today.

CEO of the Safe City Authority Akbar Nasir also appeared before the court.

The court after arguments of the lawyers allowed the defence counsel to visit the office of the Safe City Authority to point out the required data.

The court had approved a plea of the defence in previous hearing for preservation of the CCTV footage of the arrest of Rana Sanaullah and taking him to police station from Thokar Niaz Baig.

Moreover, the Anti-Narcotics Force has ceased the account of Rana Sanaullah, which was opened for his parliament salary.

According to sources an amount of around 4.409 million rupees was frozen in the account.

In a previous hearing of the case the court had dismissed a bail plea of Rana Sanaullah.

The court, however, approved the bail of five co-accused in the case.

The ANF had submitted challan against PML-N leader in case pertaining to alleged recovery of drugs from his car. Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects were named in the case charge-sheet.

Comments

comments