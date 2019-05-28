Amir Muqam’s son, others get bail in corruption case

PESHAWAR: An anti-corruption court in Peshawar on Tuesday granted post arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam’s son Ishtiaq Muqam and other accused in a case pertaining to corruption in a road construction project.

The court approved the bail of the PML-N provincial president’s son and cousin as well as other accused against a surety bond of Rs500,000 each.

Expressing happiness over the court ruling, Amir Muqam said fake cases couldn’t stand in the court of law and people for a long time. The PML-N will continue struggling for the rights of the people of the country, he added.

The PML-N leader said political vengeance can’t frighten and keep them from speaking the truth.

Earlier, on May 13, the Anti-Corruption Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Amir Muqam’s son over alleged financial corruption in a road construction project.

FIA had initially launched investigation against Muqam, who served as the adviser of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif during the previous government over alleged corruption in N-90, a road constructed between Shangla and Alpuri in district Shangla.

Total cost of the project in 2009 was around Rs850 million, but the cost soared to Rs2.8 billion in 2013. The FIA was looking into how the cost jumped.

According to the agency, Muqam’s son Ishtiaq among five contractors were arrested by the FIA soon after completion of an inquiry into alleged corruption in the construction of Alpuri Road in KP’s Shangla district.

Comments

comments