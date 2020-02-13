Multan court grants bail to Jamshed Dasti in oil-tanker case

MULTAN: The Multan bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted bail to former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti till Feb 20 in an alleged oil-tanker robbery case, ARY News reported.

The court has granted seven-day protective bail to Jamshed Dasti after the latter had filed a plea in court. Dasti who was arrested from Multan by Muzaffargarh police on Feb 06 in oil trucks looting case.

Talking to media outside the court, Dasti said cases made against him were all fake and he will fight them in court.

Dasti was arrested after a second case was registered against him on Feb 4 in looting oil trucks. The local police had caught two colluders and two police officers in relation to the looting oil trucks on Tuesday.

It has been revealed that the police officers helped the leader of the Awami Raj Party in carrying out the robberies. A former Union Council chairman, Malik Ajmal and a trade union leader Malik Abid have been taken into custody.

Police officer Farrukh Shehzad along with others helped in looting the oil truck, police officials claimed.

In April 2013 Dasti was sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5,000 Rupees fine for presenting a fake graduation degree during the 2008 election.

