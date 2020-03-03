Court grants bail to Nabil Gabol, aide in murder attempt case

KARACHI: A local court granted interim bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol till March 14 in an attempt to murder case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Gabol sought bail from the city court today after a case of allegedly attacking and firing on the residence of Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) chairman Abdul Bar in Karachi, registered against him and an aide at police station.

The court approved interim bail for Rs. one lac surety bond each.

The case was registered at Defence police station against Nabil Gabol and his aide Feroz Ali on the behalf of a citizen Ghulam Shabbir.

The applicant told the police that Nabil Gabol along with his aides had reached at the house, opened firing and subjected him to severe torture.

He also presented a footage to the police, in which Nabil Gabol can be seen firing with an automatic weapon.

On August 5, 2018, a video had surfaced showing Nabil Gabol getting into a brawl with a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The PPP leader and a citizen had purportedly exchanged heated words at the airport but the argument turned ugly when the former had pushed the latter to the ground.

In the video circulating in media, the citizen could be seen calling out security personnel standing nearby, but no one had come to his rescue.

Comments

comments