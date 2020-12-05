Web Analytics
Court grants interim bail to PML-N ex-MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar

Saiful Malook Khokhar

LAHORE: An Anti-Corruption Court granted interim bail to PML-N leader Saiful-Malook Khokhar and Raja Arshad till December 10, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has booked PML-N leader and Ex- MPA from Lahore over charges of corruption and tax evasion.

The court has also summoned the case record from the anti-corruption establishment.

The PML-N leader has been accused of causing loss to the national exchequer through fraud and forgery with non-payment of property tax over allotment of plot in Nawab Town.

The case against the former MPA was filed on the recommendations of Lahore’s deputy commissioner, said officials of Anti-corruption establishment Punjab.

