Court grants interim bail to Nabeel Gabol’s son in hit and run case

KARACHI: A local court granted interim bail to Nadir Gabol, the son of PPP leader Nabil Gabol, in a hit and run, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court also ordered accused Nadir Gabol to deposit Rs20,000 surety bond in the court.

A case of hit and run was registered by a complainant against Nadir Gabol at Sahil police station of Karachi.

Complainant Haroon Khan in the FIR, said that he was riding his motorcycle at 26th Street on April 13 when Nadir Gabol who was driving a black modified vehicle without a number plate hit his motorbike and then fled from the scene. He said his motorcycle slipped because of the hit and he was injured and his vehicle was damaged in the incident.

“I had traced the vehicle involved in the incident and contacted with Nadir Gabol over the matter”.

“He confessed that he was driving the car and tell me, I am Nadir Gabol son of Nabil Gabol, ‘Do whatever you want to do'” the complainant said in the FIR.

In his police complaint he requested for stern action against the accused.

Nadir Gabol, on the other hand, claimed that the petitioner has filed a fake case against him.

The court approved interim bail of Nadir Gabol and ordered him to submit Rs20,000 surety bond in the court.

Comments

comments