LAHORE: A court granted one-day physical remand of PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir on Sunday, a day after he was arrested in a case pertaining to the violence outside the NAB Lahore office during arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in August last.

Duty Judge Hafiz Nafees ordered that the accused be presented before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the case tomorrow without fail. Police produced the MPA before the court and sought his one-day remand.

Khawaja Imran’s lawyer, however, opposed the police’s plea to grant remand of his client.

The lawmaker, who was declared wanted by police in the case, was intercepted and arrested by Faisal Town police after his car was identified with the help of Safe City cameras.

Talking to media after his arrest, he alleged that the government was afraid of the next political show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) scheduled in Rawalpindi. He added that the rally will be held at any cost.

Maryam Nawaz termed PML-N Lahore chapter secretary-general’s arrest as “preemptive attack” before the PDM rally in Lahore “which they know will be the final nail in the coffin.”

