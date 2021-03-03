Court grants physical remand of alleged SRA terrorist to CTD

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted physical remand of an alleged terrorist to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), ARY News reported.

Earlier, the CTD produced terrorism suspect Sajjad alias Bablo in the ATC.

The investigation officer told the court that the accused was associated with the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) beside a hand grenade was recovered from his possession.

“The accused has been involved in an attack on a Rangers’ van in Liaquatabad and another attack on a retired Rangers official in Sachal police remit.

The investigation officer pleaded to the court for physical remand of the accused for further questioning and arrest of his accomplices.

The court granted physical remand of the accused till March 09 and ordered to submit the progress report in investigation of the case in the next hearing.

The CTD had arrested the accused during a joint raid conducted with a secret federal agency in Karachi from Met roundabout of Karachi’s University Road.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested member of the SRA made revelations during the interrogation.

Sajjad has allegedly confessed to facilitating an attack on a Rangers’ van in Liaquatabad on June 19 – 2020 which resulted in the killing of a citizen and injuring seven others including a Rangers official.

The accused along with his accomplices had attacked a bakery owned by a retired Rangers officer on July 8 – 2020. The retired Rangers officer had lost his life in the grenade attack, CTD spokesperson said.

