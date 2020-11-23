Court grants physical remand of three terror suspects

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted physical remand of three accused to police in illegal arms and explosives case, ARY News reported.

The court granted physical remand of the accused till December 02.

Law enforcement agencies had arrested three terrorists of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group from Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi.

A spokesperson of Rangers on Sunday said that in an intelligence based joint operation, Sindh Rangers and the Police conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi and arrested three terrorists affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban.

The accused were identified as Yaseen, Ikramullah alias Faisal and Mohammad Khalid alias Umar.

The law enforcement agencies had recovered a sub-machine gun and explosive material from the possession of the accused.

The accused were involved in terrorist acts in Swat and were planning an attack in Karachi, according to police.

The arrested terrorists were affiliated with Commander Saad Bilal alias Humayun Group of the banned TTP outfit, according to the law enforcement officials.

