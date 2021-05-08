Court grants plea bargain of Sindh Tractor Scandal accused

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has approved plea bargain of three accused arrested by the NAB in Sindh tractor scandal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved an offer of plea bargain of 50 million rupees from the accused.

The accountability court approved the plea bargain request from the accused Aftab Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar and Tara Chand after approval from the chairman NAB.

Accused Aftab Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar and Tara Chand were taken into custody by the NAB from Islamabad in April presented before an accountability court for remand to further probe in the scam.

According to the accountability watchdog, the computerized national identity cards (CNICs) of the farmers and other common men were used to receive tractors at the subsidized rates and later sold in other provinces at the market rate.

Fake accounts were used by the accused in the scam.

Accused Aftab Ahmed was an executive engineer in Sindh agriculture department, while Ghulam Sarwar and Tara Chand were tractor dealers.

Comments

comments