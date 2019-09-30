Court grants Shahid Khaqan’s plea for additional facilities in jail

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday granted a plea of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi seeking additional facilities in jail, ARY News reported.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the petition seeking facilities also being provided to former president Asif Ali Zardari in jail.

The petition was filed by Sadia Abbasi, a sister of former prime minister Abbasi, who is in jail in LNG case.

The petitioner had pleaded that a cook should be allowed to stay with him to prepare controlled diet for the former prime minister.

The petitioner also sought the permission of air conditioner, refrigerator, TV set and other facilities for Abbasi during his stay in jail.

The court granted the plea of additional facilities to the former prime minister today.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail were in a previous hearing sent to Adiala jail on judicial remand, in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal.

Abbasi was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

Earlier on April 26, the names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and five others were placed in exit control list in an inquiry into the LNG scandal.

